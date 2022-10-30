Create New Account
32 takeaways from the BIGGEST biohacking book ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review of "Boundless" by Ben Greenfield
Agapes Light
Published 24 days ago

Mirrored from

I'm something of a superfan of Ben Greenfield and I do enthusiastically recommend his magnum opus, Boundless, which I recently finished but I've got some criticisms... Nootropics vs smart drugs
Weight training and minimum effective dose of exercise for longevity
Stay reproductively useful
What I learned about myself
Breathwork
Grounding
Heart Rate Variability
Diet and nutrition
Psychedelics
Biohacking tech and tools
Quantify thyself
Faith, religion, and Proverbs 3
Book criticism

Conclusion

I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking.

