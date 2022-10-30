32 takeaways from the BIGGEST biohacking book ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Review of "Boundless" by Ben Greenfield

Mirrored from

I'm something of a superfan of Ben Greenfield and I do enthusiastically recommend his magnum opus, Boundless, which I recently finished but I've got some criticisms... Nootropics vs smart drugs

Weight training and minimum effective dose of exercise for longevity

Stay reproductively useful

What I learned about myself

Breathwork

Grounding

Heart Rate Variability

Diet and nutrition

Psychedelics

Biohacking tech and tools

Quantify thyself

Faith, religion, and Proverbs 3

Book criticism



Conclusion

Read review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/955-boundless



Order 📖 Boundless

https://amzn.to/3rzyvjTConfused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society



Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858

Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membershipSupport My Work

My books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrencyConnect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Medium

https://roselandj.medium.com/

on Gab

https://gab.com/jroseland

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on LBRY

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr

I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.

Formatted 3.3 mbps