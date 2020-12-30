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Momentos da temporada 2019
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5 views • December 30, 2020
A temporada 2019 do Grupo de Vila Franca foi sendo preenchida com alguns eventos à margem das normais corridas de toiros e treinos. Neste pequeno resumo, relembram-se alguns destes momentos que marcaram a vida do Grupo, tais como a participação na Semana da Cultura Tauromáquica, a Festa Campera em Vil Figueira, o Colete Encarnado e o Festival dos Campinos
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