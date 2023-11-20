Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Libertarian Javier Milei WINS Argentinian Presidency! Liberty + #Bitcoin Ascend
channel image
Recharge Freedom
320 Subscribers
22 views
Published 21 hours ago

Bitcoiner + Libertarian candidate Javier Milei has won the presidency in Argentina, sending bitcoin pumping as he promises to rid Argentina of the stifling socialism and end the inflation impoverishing his nation.

#bitcoin #liberty #javierMilei #argentina

Keywords
bitcoinlibertystocksargentinalibertarianinflationinvestingcentral bankrichmakesyourirchrich bireckirichard bireckidollarizationjavier mileiprivate money

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket