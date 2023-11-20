Libertarian Javier Milei WINS Argentinian Presidency! Liberty + #Bitcoin Ascend

Bitcoiner + Libertarian candidate Javier Milei has won the presidency in Argentina, sending bitcoin pumping as he promises to rid Argentina of the stifling socialism and end the inflation impoverishing his nation.
#bitcoin #liberty #javierMilei #argentina
