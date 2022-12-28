Create New Account
Buffalo digs out from deadly blizzard
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Reuters


Dec 27, 2022

As residents of western New York struggled to dig out from a deadly blizzard, officials have warned of the potential for a 'rapid melt' with warmer temperatures later in the week.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DaRnYg9CdeA

Keywords
environmentbuffalonew yorkclimatewarningsnowdeadlyreutersblizzardrapid melt

