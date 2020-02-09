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Dear "Native" Americans. You're NOT any more native than anyone else!
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44 views • February 09, 2020
There is no such thing as a "Native American" except for the 300 million people living in the USA who were born there.
Siberians migrated to the Americas, no humans are indigenous, all are migrants or descendants of immigrants.
"Native Americans" were a Stone Age culture that was conquered primarily by germ warfare enacted by the Spanish Empire.
By the time the first Americans crossed the Mississippi, 90% of all "native Americans" had perished from diseases spread by Spanish explorers.
Siberians migrated to the Americas, no humans are indigenous, all are migrants or descendants of immigrants.
"Native Americans" were a Stone Age culture that was conquered primarily by germ warfare enacted by the Spanish Empire.
By the time the first Americans crossed the Mississippi, 90% of all "native Americans" had perished from diseases spread by Spanish explorers.
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