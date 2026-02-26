Viktor Orban has released an open letter to Zelensky, sharply criticizing Kiev’s actions

Viktor Orban (PM Hungary) has released an open letter to Zelensky, sharply criticizing Kiev’s actions.

Orban says Zelensky has refused for four years to accept Hungary’s sovereign position on the Russia–Ukraine war and has tried to drag Hungary into the conflict with Brussels’ backing and the support of the Hungarian opposition. He accuses Kiev, Brussels, and Hungary’s opposition of coordinating efforts to install a pro-Ukraine government in Budapest.

Orban also states that Ukraine has shut down the Druzhba oil pipeline, a key route for Hungary’s energy supply, putting Hungarian families at risk of higher costs and insecurity.

We Hungarians are not responsible for Ukraine’s situation. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people, but we do not want to take part in the war. We do not want to finance the fighting or pay more for energy.

I call on you to immediately reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline and refrain from further attacks on Hungary’s energy security.

Show more respect for Hungary.”