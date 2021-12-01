© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Testing ground - New Zealand “unser Führer” Jacinda Ardern - evil witch 🧙♀️
Follow
1
Share
Report
222 views • December 01, 2021
Sick you Vaccinate Mandate up your ass.
Listen to the beautiful song.
Sure the CCP wouldn’t like that.
People are not that stupid and Morphic resonance is connecting us all. It can’t be seen nor measured, you can’t smell it, taste it hear it, touch it - yet. You can feel it, can you. Does it exist?- disprove it!!!! Common sense or none sense? Well more to come….
PS: Mike Adams loved your podcast today especially - any day is good - today it was brilliant. You got to make fun out of it to brake the menticide. Today about NZ - it was funny as duck. Thank you very much. 🙏
Listen to the beautiful song.
Sure the CCP wouldn’t like that.
People are not that stupid and Morphic resonance is connecting us all. It can’t be seen nor measured, you can’t smell it, taste it hear it, touch it - yet. You can feel it, can you. Does it exist?- disprove it!!!! Common sense or none sense? Well more to come….
PS: Mike Adams loved your podcast today especially - any day is good - today it was brilliant. You got to make fun out of it to brake the menticide. Today about NZ - it was funny as duck. Thank you very much. 🙏
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.