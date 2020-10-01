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Cody Haller on Brian Kidder’s attempted citizen arrests
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33 views • October 01, 2020
This interview was filmed on Wednesday, 29 September 2020 in front of Ottawa City Hall Ontario, Canada. Cody‘s answers are unedited.
Shortly after this interview Cody Haller and Miranda Remillard left the encampment at the war memorial to return to the home province of Alberta, Canada
Video by abroadcom.net
Shortly after this interview Cody Haller and Miranda Remillard left the encampment at the war memorial to return to the home province of Alberta, Canada
Video by abroadcom.net
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