All Aware EP 414 - Is There Something In The Mist?
All Aware Podcast
All Aware Podcast
56 views • 3 months ago

In the first episode of 2025, Nathan discussed various unusual events and incidents, including a truck attack in New Orleans, a Cybertruck explosion near Trump Tower, and potential implications of the 2024 US presidential election. He touches on the numerous reports of strange mist popping up around the country, and possible concerns that may be the reasoning behind it and why people appear to get ill around it. Lastly, Nathan introduced the topic of the incoming administration's goals and plans, and leads us into a topic for the next episode.



FOLLOW OUR GUEST HERE:


Facebook: www.facebook.com/allawarepodcast

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nathanroshawn

Twitter (X): www.x.com/allawareshow

Youtube: @AllAwarePodcast

Rumble: www.rumble.com/allawarepodcast

Brighteon TV https://www.brighteon.com/channels/allawareshow

Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/all-aware-podcast/id891004763


EMAIL: [email protected]

Keywords
newspoliticsanalysisdiscussionnathanroshawnallawarepodcasttruerantsnetwork
