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Kevin Corbett speaking at Downing Street London Protest on 5th September 2020
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24 views • September 29, 2020
Independent peer-reviewed scientific evidence proving the so-called virus ‘SARS-CoV-2’ is isolated and purified is required by 05 September 2020, otherwise measures against something which does not exist must end.
We were REFUSED a Parliamentary Petition to enlist public support in order to demand a debate in Parliament on these science issues.
It is unacceptable that WHO advised Public Health England NOT to isolate the virus (see letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson). To read our letter to Prime Minister, cut+paste this link into your browser:
https://kevinpcorbett.com/coronahysteria/viral-challenge-letter-to-british-prime-minister.html
We were REFUSED a Parliamentary Petition to enlist public support in order to demand a debate in Parliament on these science issues.
It is unacceptable that WHO advised Public Health England NOT to isolate the virus (see letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson). To read our letter to Prime Minister, cut+paste this link into your browser:
https://kevinpcorbett.com/coronahysteria/viral-challenge-letter-to-british-prime-minister.html
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