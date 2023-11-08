Fireside Chat — Exposing NewsGuard with Marissa Streit

This week, Dennis is joined by PragerU CEO Marissa Streit to discuss the damaging effects of third-party "fact-checker" NewsGuard. This self-appointed authority continues to target PragerU and suppress free speech. We are fighting back and exposing NewsGuard for its dishonesty, censorship, and intimidation. Join us in the fight at www.prageru.com/newsguard
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.