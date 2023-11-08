Create New Account
Fireside Chat — Exposing NewsGuard with Marissa Streit
Published 16 hours ago

This week, Dennis is joined by PragerU CEO Marissa Streit to discuss the damaging effects of third-party "fact-checker" NewsGuard. This self-appointed authority continues to target PragerU and suppress free speech. We are fighting back and exposing NewsGuard for its dishonesty, censorship, and intimidation. Join us in the fight at  www.prageru.com/newsguard 

censorshipmind controlpropagandafascismbrainwashingnewsguardpragerufact checkersglobal control gridglobalist crime syndicatemarissa streit

