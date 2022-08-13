Video from a Chinese TikTok account Bike courier died while working

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Jim Crenshaw
Looks very young to just be falling over dead. But so many do now don't they? Died with his mask in his hand. Rescue attempts were unsuccessful. RIP. Notice everyone showed up in full garb to work on the dude. He was probably dead before they could get their useless covid suits on to do anything. What do they do? Draw straws to see who has to touch him?
Source: COVID VAX INJURIES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iz0zpbSvtDYj/?list=notifications&randomize=false
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Gb6swlIxc6v/