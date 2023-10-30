Create New Account
Old Injury or Extreme Discomfort
To learn more about X39 patch go to www.ThisIsItInfo.com

Check out Energy Enhancer to find out more about this technology.

What are the benefits of Energy Enhancer?

Supports overall wellness in combination with a healthy physical fitness routine 
Promotes the flow of energy in the body
​​​​​​​​​Supports your physical fitness routine.
No drugs, or stimulants
Patented proprietary form of phototherapy​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​


Enrollment Kits at wholesale pricing:  www.lifewave.com/lisa77/enrollment/packs

For wholesale pricing select at least Silver Enrollment and order 2 - X39 - (each packet is a 30 day supply) and add 1 or 2 Energy Enhancer pates (Aeon and IceWave are other great options)

Email:  [email protected]

