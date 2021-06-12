Putin Praises Trump, Calls Biden "Career Man"

"I believe that former U.S. president Mr. Trump is an extraordinary individual, talented individual, otherwise he would not have become U.S. President," Putin told NBC News in his first interview with a U.S. news network since 2018. "He is a colorful individual. You may like him or not. And, but he didn't come from the U.S. establishment, he had not been part of big-time politics before, and some like it some don’t like it but that is a fact."

Biden, meanwhile, "is radically different from Trump because President Biden is a career man. He has spent virtually his entire adulthood in politics," according to Putin.

"That's a different kind of person, and it is my great hope that yes, there are some advantages, some disadvantages, but there will not be any impulse-based movements, on behalf of the sitting U.S. president."