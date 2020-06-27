The Left Attack Police, Burn Cities, Tear Down Monuments, God Prepared an Army of Christians 6/26/20

Make no mistake, what is happening in our nation, what is taking place around the world is a spiritual battle, forces of good and evil are colliding! The devil is losing ground which is why he's throwing all he has... but is it enough? No! Not even close. For years, God has been preparing a spiritual army, we are rising up and it's all converging on 2020... We don't need physical weapons, the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but they are mighty through God to the pulling down of strongholds! The devil's strongholds are being pulled down... and all he can do in retaliation is to pull down monuments. He's fighting a losing battle. #angelastantonking



LIVE every Friday at 6:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News Masfaith3.

Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian", commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.

American Patriotism Is the furtherance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ