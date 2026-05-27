Drone Technology and Donor Funding, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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Modern drone warfare no longer depends entirely on governments. Billionaire donors, private factories, 3D printing, and cheap technology are fueling a new era of decentralized military innovation. Warfare is becoming faster, cheaper, and far more accessible worldwide.
#Drones #Technology #Innovation #DefenseIndustry #FutureTech
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