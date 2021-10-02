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Canada’s Criminal Politicians
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173 views • October 02, 2021
-Reviewing Jason Kenney and Dina Hinshaw’s flip from “Open For Good” in Alberta to “State of Emergency” and the Proof-of-Vaccination program
-Justin Trudeau doesn’t believe in anything
-The unforeseen threat the proof-of-vaccination program has on the official mainstream narrative
Clip taken from video “The TRUTH Lives Here.” https://www.bitchute.com/video/uDpfZIGTDUpu/
-Justin Trudeau doesn’t believe in anything
-The unforeseen threat the proof-of-vaccination program has on the official mainstream narrative
Clip taken from video “The TRUTH Lives Here.” https://www.bitchute.com/video/uDpfZIGTDUpu/
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