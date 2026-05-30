💥 Hezbollah rockets hit Kiryat Shmona - Iron Dome fails again, last night

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🚨💥 Hezbollah rockets hit Kiryat Shmona – Iron Dome fails again (video from last night)
Footage shows the moment of direct impact in northern Israel.
"The majority of the projectiles were intercepted, and a hit was identified in the area of Kiryat Shmona. No injuries were reported," IDF statement reads.