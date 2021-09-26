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Zohar: Mystical Lineage of Ancient Alien Race from Sirius, Dogon Tribe, and Ancient Egypt [26.09.2021]
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186 views • September 26, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
Is there a deeper connection between the knowledge of the Sirius Star system, the Dogon tribe and the mysticism of Akhenaten? Follow the mystical lineage of the west African tribe to the mystery schools of Egypt to uncover what caused the development of human consciousness.
As one of the brightest points in the night sky, the star Sirius may have been the guiding force behind many ancient belief systems. Before we write this off as the imagination of primitive peoples, our team of experts uncover the scientific evidence showing the energetic connection between Sirius and our sun. A connection the ancients may have been aware of and incorporated the mathematic of this harmonic resonance into ancient monuments.
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1,599 views Premiered 30 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xZPzNYSVn-M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Is there a deeper connection between the knowledge of the Sirius Star system, the Dogon tribe and the mysticism of Akhenaten? Follow the mystical lineage of the west African tribe to the mystery schools of Egypt to uncover what caused the development of human consciousness.
As one of the brightest points in the night sky, the star Sirius may have been the guiding force behind many ancient belief systems. Before we write this off as the imagination of primitive peoples, our team of experts uncover the scientific evidence showing the energetic connection between Sirius and our sun. A connection the ancients may have been aware of and incorporated the mathematic of this harmonic resonance into ancient monuments.
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
1,599 views Premiered 30 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
470K subscribers
https://youtu.be/xZPzNYSVn-M
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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