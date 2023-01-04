Cannabis Insurance

Since 2008, CannGen Insurance Services, LLC “CannGen” has been providing comprehensive insurance coverages for the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industry nationwide.





CannGen is the first Managing General Underwriter (MGU) exclusively focused on the legal cannabis industry and a pioneer in analyzing the unique exposures faced by the wide range of business operations in the space.





Episode 1098 The #TalkingHedge talk to Charles Pyfrom, CMO of CannGen Insurance Services at #MJbizCon...

https://youtu.be/5LIG_wCoDB0





