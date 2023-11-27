A brave muslim lady describes The ugly truth to the whole world (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Samira Mahboub at:-
https://youtu.be/3C5A54FoZR8?si=FyNHhZjoZf3ze_--
1 Nov 2023
She really expressed the unbelievable situation there. .I’ll just say poetry is one of the arts of Islamic culture…
humanity has failed, but at least I tried
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.