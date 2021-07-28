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MEDICAL MARTIAL LAW EXPANDING AS CDC ADMITS PCR TESTS INVALID
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30 views • July 28, 2021
Guest host Owen Shroyer breaks down the growing medical tyranny takeover as the CDC admits the PCR tests can't determine the difference between Covid and the Flu.
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