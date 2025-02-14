29. CITY OF SEATTLE Plaintiff vs KURT A BENSHOOF Defendant

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CITY OF SEATTLE Plaintiff vs KURT A BENSHOOF Defendant, Robert Barnes Representation
Case#: 671384
Docket posted:
02/14/2025 12:05 PM King County Jail - KCJ2 Review - Status Scheduled
Appearance KURT A BENSHOOF (Defendant) present.
Robert Barnes (Representation) present.
Hearing Status Status for This Hearing set to Held
Start Hearing Hearing started at 02/14/2025 8:49 AM.
Text City Attorney M.Carstensen
Text DEF PRESENT ON WEB EX
Text CASE SET TODAY TO FIGURE OUT SENTENCING SCHEDULE.
Text DEFENSE REQUEST MORE TIME FOR SENTENCING AFTER REVIEWING THE CITY'S BRIEF. DEFENSE
REQUESTS CONTINUANCE FOR SENTENCING DATE. CITY OBJECTS. COURT MAINTAINS SENTENCING
DATE.
Text COURT ALLOWS DEFENSE UNTIL NOON ON 2/21/25 (FRIDAY) TO FILE DEFENSE BRIEF.
