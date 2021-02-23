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Stone tablets and the Mark of the Beast - ACO
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39 views • February 23, 2021
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To give a donation or to place an order for full DVDs, call our order line: 877 992-8865 (WYATT-OK)
If you are interested in making a visit to Wyatt Archaeological Museum, located in Cornersville TN, give us a call at: (931)293-4745 to make an appointment.
Ron Wyatt talks about chromosome count in blood sample, handling the tablets of stone...The Ten Commandments, and the Mark of the Beast.
SUBSCRIBE (above) for exciting videos about this and other exciting archaeological discoveries.
LIKE Wyatt Archaeological Research Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WyattArchaeo...
FOLLOW on twitter: https://twitter.com/WyattMuseum
Wyatt Archaeological Research is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization. It was founded by Ron Wyatt, and the research and efforts are carried on by the board of directors of Wyatt Archaeological Research.
Schedule a presentation about the discoveries in your area. Call: 931 293-4745
To give a donation or to place an order for full DVDs, call our order line: 877 992-8865 (WYATT-OK)
If you are interested in making a visit to Wyatt Archaeological Museum, located in Cornersville TN, give us a call at: (931)293-4745 to make an appointment.
Ron Wyatt talks about chromosome count in blood sample, handling the tablets of stone...The Ten Commandments, and the Mark of the Beast.
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