David Haggith: Collapse, Global Digital Currency, & Armageddon
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
1
83 views • 8 months ago

David Haggith discusses the state of the economy, inflation, the Fed, and the stealth recession that is already underway. He agrees that the outcome is neo-feudalism and the purpose of importing so many illegal aliens is to create a permanent dystopian peasant class. David doesn't believe BRICS will supplant the dollar. Collapse might bring about a new global digital currency. We ponder life in the Algorithm Ghetto and discuss the Armageddon scenario in Israel.


Websites

The Daily Doom https://www.thedailydoom.com


About David Haggith

David Haggith is the publisher/editor-in-chief of The Daily Doom where he writes on the economic, social and political news of our troubled times -- a non-partisan daily collection of the most consequential stories about our complex times from multiple sources around the world plus daily editorials.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
irancollapsecrasheconomyprophecyisraelpalestineww3gazafinancearmageddoncbdcsdigital currencies
