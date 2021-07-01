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Miley Cyrus - "Stand By You Pride 2021" - [Full Concert] Music Video
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26 views • July 01, 2021
For more Miley Cyrus connect at:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mileyofficialonline
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mileycyrus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mileycyrus
TikTok: https://mileyl.ink/tiktok
Facebook: https://mileyl.ink/facebook
Site: https://www.mileycyrus.com
(0:00 - 2:17) Intro
(2:18 - 6:00) Believe by Cher
(6:01 - 9:33) Miley's Speech
(9:34 - 13:22) True Colors (feat. Little Big Town)
(13:23 - 17:40) My Heart Beats For Love
(18:17 - 22:17) We Belong (feat. Brothers Osborne)
(22:53 - 29:54) Madonna Medley
(30:24 - 34:18) Cowboy Take Me Away (feat. Orville Peck)
(35:33 - 39:23)Dancing Queen (feat. Maren Morris)
(41:15 - 44:56) I'll Stand By You
(45:20 - 47:53) Heart Of Glass (feat. Mickey Guyton)
(51:00 - 54:56) The Climb
(57:03 - 1:00:58) Party In The USA
(1:01:29 - 1:08:16) Freedom
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mileyofficialonline
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mileycyrus
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mileycyrus
TikTok: https://mileyl.ink/tiktok
Facebook: https://mileyl.ink/facebook
Site: https://www.mileycyrus.com
(0:00 - 2:17) Intro
(2:18 - 6:00) Believe by Cher
(6:01 - 9:33) Miley's Speech
(9:34 - 13:22) True Colors (feat. Little Big Town)
(13:23 - 17:40) My Heart Beats For Love
(18:17 - 22:17) We Belong (feat. Brothers Osborne)
(22:53 - 29:54) Madonna Medley
(30:24 - 34:18) Cowboy Take Me Away (feat. Orville Peck)
(35:33 - 39:23)Dancing Queen (feat. Maren Morris)
(41:15 - 44:56) I'll Stand By You
(45:20 - 47:53) Heart Of Glass (feat. Mickey Guyton)
(51:00 - 54:56) The Climb
(57:03 - 1:00:58) Party In The USA
(1:01:29 - 1:08:16) Freedom
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