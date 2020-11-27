Is Christianity Illegal in Canada Is Feeding The Homeless A CRIME in Calgary

Pastor Artur Pawlowski in Calgary About Homelessness. Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi has declared war on Canadian culture and on Christianity. He has made it clear to Christian Pastor Artur Pawlowski that he is not allowed to feed homeless people in the downtown core of Calgary and if he does he's being threatened with jail time.



There is a ton of money Changing Hands in reference to building homeless shelters and maintaining them which is little more than a municipal money laundering scheme so in Pastor Artur feeding the homeless free of charge through donations of food and clothing, and Naheed Nenshi is unable to put as much money in his own pocket.



This interview is to introduce you to a man that I admire very much and one who has saved thousands of lives in downtown Calgary. He has been arrested more than 10 times and find more than a hundred times just for doing his Christian Duty. Please visit him at www.StreetChurch.ca