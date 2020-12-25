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Ivor Cummins on neglected COVID truths
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59 views • December 25, 2020
Tom Woods with Ivor Cummins, December 18, 2020
Ivor Cummins, who has devoted years to the study of the root causes of modern chronic disease, has been one of the best commentators and number crunchers on COVID-19. Subscribe to the Tom Woods Show:
TomWoodsTV
http://www.TomWoods.com/1798
http://www.SupportingListeners.com
http://www.RonPaulHomeschool.com
http://www.FreeHistoryCourse.com
http://www.TomsFreeBooks.com
Ivor Cummins, who has devoted years to the study of the root causes of modern chronic disease, has been one of the best commentators and number crunchers on COVID-19. Subscribe to the Tom Woods Show:
TomWoodsTV
http://www.TomWoods.com/1798
http://www.SupportingListeners.com
http://www.RonPaulHomeschool.com
http://www.FreeHistoryCourse.com
http://www.TomsFreeBooks.com
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