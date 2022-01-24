ANNOUNCING THE 5TH ANNUAL FAKE NEWS AWARDS

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corbettreport
LEAVE YOUR NOMINATION: https://www.corbettreport.com/5th/
You've been waiting for it all year and now it's finally here! The Dinos are back as The Corbett Report prepares the 5th Annual Fake News Awards for January 28th, 2022. Do you have a fake news story, a fake video, a fake photo, a fake fact check or a fake anything else that you want to nominate for this year's awards? Corbett Report members are invited to log in and leave their nominations in the comments below.