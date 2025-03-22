EXCLUSIVE: PYRAMIDS EXPOSED AS MACHINES! - New Scans & What WE Found Under Great Pyramid

FIND ANCIENT WONDERS ON YOUTUBE HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the explosive new evidence exposed by two scientists regarding a massive structure under the Great Pyramid of Giza as well as other pyramids on the Giza Plateau.





The advanced scans utilizing "SAR" show 648 meter deep hollow tubular structures attached to two cubical structures both 80 meters showing a 2km structure in total below the Great Pyramid.





We at WAM first talked about a massive structure below the Great Pyramid in 2016 but went on to not only explore the ancient tunnel system at Derenkuyu and consider the potential of these tunnels stretching as far as Egypt but we also went with Jimmy from Bright Insight, Ben from UnchartedX and Yousef Awyan of thr Khemit School of Ancient Mysticism deep below the pyramid to the subterranean chamber in 2020.





Our exploration of the Great Pyramid's subterranean chamber was fascinating. As we noted at the time, it's clear there is a major structure beneath the floor and that the "well" seen in our videos likely stretches to but is covered up.





Water had risen from the Nile River table into the subterranean chamber sending vibrations up the corridors to the Grand Gallery and through the King's Chamber. According to Phys research in 2018, the Great Pyramid of Giza still focuses elctromagnetic energy to this day.





We had talked at the time about the connection of the pyramids underground to a vast tunnel network similar to Derenkuyu and as we had also explored the mysterious Osiris Shaft underground between the Great Pyramid and The Sphinx, it's clear that the Giza Plateau complex is FAR bigger than meets the eye with countless tunnels and "vents" everywhere in the area.





There was clearly a lost ancient civilization with incredible technologies. Many have asked the question, are we actually living on a natural planet or a machine?





So many questions arise from these recent findings but also it's important to note that the scan animations may be somewhat exaggerated compared to the actual scan data as the artistic rendering of the scans don't look quite like the scans themselves.





Nonetheless, this could be one of the most incredible findings in the last hundred years... If archeologists actually listen to the people at the Khafre Project and allow for excavations of the underground system as well as the other chambers found in the scan.





If we know anything about mainstream archeology, this may unfortunately be unlikely.





Like the scans of the massive hall under the Sphinx, people like Zahi Hawass will simply proclaim he "doesn't believe in radar."





Incredible.





We did everything we could to tell people about this 8 years ago and from the scene when we lived in Egypt 5 years ago, but alas, one is usually called crazy until proven correct.





Stay tuned for more from WAM and Ancient Wonders!





