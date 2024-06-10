BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michael Lovell, Phony Marquette President and Covid Vaccine Mandate Pusher, Dies From Turbo Cancer from the Covid Vaccine
Real Free News
Real Free News
182 views • 11 months ago

Michael Lovell, the Phony Marquette President and Covid Vaccine Mandate Asshole, Dies From Turbo Cancer from the Covid Vaccine. Michael was a fake christian who was on a missionary scam when he died suddenly. He was the Marquette University President during the Fake Pandemic and he is responsible for poisoning the student body with a fake vaccine that cause adverse reactions such as turbo cancer. This piece of shit harassed and intimidated kids to get vaccinated with poison. Michael Lovell will be remembered as a phony loser Piece of Shit who killed kids; the world is a better place with him dead and burning in hell.
#MichaelLovell #MarquettePresident #MarquetteUniversity #turbocancer #covid #covidvaccine #covidvaccinedeath #diedsuddenly #sarcoma

current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
