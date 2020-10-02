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Thousands Of People Are Now Watching To Report Voter Fraud
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42 views • October 02, 2020
Calm, cool and collected, Trump opens eyes to corruption in the news and election fraud. For those people who in the past have accused Trump of being too harsh, this news conference should change opinions.
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