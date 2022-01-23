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WARNING!!!!! Satanism after school and Sheeps frozen in the fields during snow/winter....
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30 views • January 23, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims. This video is for you about satanism after school which is held by american schools, later or coming days it will be implemented by all countries in the world and sheeps frozen in the fields during winter/snow. if you have any doubt on these two topics search for these on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com, you may not find the right news or information about it that you may have to scroll down and change result pages displayed below the webpage.
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