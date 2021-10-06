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DARK OUTPOST 10-05-2021 COVID VAX CREATING BLACK-EYED CHILDREN
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396 views • October 06, 2021
Women who mate with men in situations where one or both of them have been given the COVID vaccination are producing genetically altered babies with black eyes, who are able to hold up their heads from day one and who can crawl at two weeks. Airman Jim De Francisco discusses CERN. Ronnie McMullen with health news. Pastor Bill MacGregor with more Biblical bombshells., Leave the world you think you know behind and join us at the Dark Outpost! Watch the full show at https://watch.darkoutpost.tv!
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