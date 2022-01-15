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Biblical Health #12: Why Is Obeying God So Important...
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11 views • January 15, 2022
Choosing to eat biblically is not known in the world today. the Churches and synagogues have deserted God, Pun Intended... They have taken the simple and made it very difficult and a burden. Christ Said: "Their table will become a snare and a stumbling block." Their meat is a grave sin separating them from God, and the stupid Christians think they are so holy they can pray for pork and it becomes clean. But that doesn't happen in the bible when an unintended contact is made. Only in cases of anointing priests. Whenever an unclean thing toches a holy object the holy object becomes unclean.Biblical Health #12: Why Is Obeying God So Important...
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