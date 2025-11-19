Natasha Hausdorff explains legal impact of UN Security Council Resolution on Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Posted 18November2025 UKLFI Charitable Trust:
In this new interview, UKLFI Charitable Trust Legal Director, Natasha Hausdorff unpacks the details after the UN Security Council voted in favour of a US resolution backing Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan and the deployment of an international stabilisation force. The resolution's text also says that conditions may finally be in place "for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood." President Trump says it will lead to "further peace all over the world." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has welcomed the result, saying the framework will "lead to peace and prosperity because it insists upon full demilitarization." The Palestinian authority praised the outcome, calling for its immediate implementation. Hamas, though, issued a statement rejecting the resolution, saying it imposes a mechanism intended to achieve the goals of the occupation.