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'The Minds of Men' Official Documentary by Aaron & Melissa Dykes [17.12.2021]
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91 views • December 25, 2021
'Also just wanted to say that making this movie changed our lives... and we really appreciate you guys for all your support more than you know. Thank you so much.'
'It's finally finished... the feature-length documentary (it's 3 hours and 42 minutes long, and no, we couldn't make it shorter, sorry) we've been working on for what seems like forever. It's up right now on Amazon: ( https://amzn.to/2mC4qyG ) and Vimeo ( https://vimeo.com/ondemand/themindsofmen ) and we're taking DVD preorders ( https://www.themindsofmen.net/ ) The DVD should start shipping in a few weeks, but we're giving out free Vimeo codes to anyone who does so they can watch it online in the meantime. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us through this. It has been a crazy ride... and this is just the beginning.'
'I just finished this documentary. In a word, wow! So much information in one place. I understand why it had to be over 3 hours long. This has changed my life and perception of things as well. I thought I had a pretty good grasp on the situation but you two helped me understand even more. Thanks for putting this together for us to learn from.'
'Putting this out for free. That's a principled move right there. Integrity and honest concern. I can't imagine how long you worked on this. Thank you'
Source: Max Igan: A Mirror World... [24.12.2021]
TheCrowhouse - 81980 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOcgBw7w7Kgc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
2,767,890 views Premiered Dec 17, 2018
Truthstream Media
531K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LQucESRF3Sg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Truthstream Media is not your mainstream news! Welcome to teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we live in. Aaron Dykes and Melissa Dykes (formerly Melton) created TruthstreamMedia.com as an outlet to try and figure out what in the hell is really going on while we watch history repeat itself over and over and over...
54,391 views Oct 13, 2021
Truthstream Media
531K subscribers
Joined Sep 8, 2011
83,101,613 views
https://youtu.be/mXtGM273BgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/about
http://truthstreammedia.com/
Informed Dissent - 6.59K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aCWjriNB5_HaS7MNU5x5w
Description: Documentation, hidden history and the deep politics of information. By Aaron and Melissa Dykes
Location: United States
Joined Aug 24, 2016
88,301 views
www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Research and documentary duo Aaron & Melissa Dykes turn their focus to an intricate and long-winding path that connects the foundations of modern society with the rise of central banks – as the insipid but immensely influential policies of money issuance weave together the shadowy sinews of history's most pivotal events.
From colonial expansion, to the creation of the Federal Reserve, up to our volatile age of cryptocurrency and digital authorization, the contentious battleground of finance has pitted presidents and congressional representatives alike against the unmovable power of lenders and moneymakers, who've worked to tip the scales towards centralized authority at the expense of individual sovereignty.
Attempting a greater context, 'The Trust Game' is a 10-part, over 10-hour series aiming to sharpen global events spinning blurry in the rapid stages of development. Major changes have occurred; major changes are underway. Yet some things remain surprisingly the same – this is a system dependent upon confidence, belief, and ultimately... trust.
**Two episodes are scheduled to emerge per week on Fridays in this limited series. The filmmakers and the life of this project depend exclusively on the currency of your support, patronage and exchange of ideas. Thank you for that. Please share if it is valuable to you: www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame**
'It's finally finished... the feature-length documentary (it's 3 hours and 42 minutes long, and no, we couldn't make it shorter, sorry) we've been working on for what seems like forever. It's up right now on Amazon: ( https://amzn.to/2mC4qyG ) and Vimeo ( https://vimeo.com/ondemand/themindsofmen ) and we're taking DVD preorders ( https://www.themindsofmen.net/ ) The DVD should start shipping in a few weeks, but we're giving out free Vimeo codes to anyone who does so they can watch it online in the meantime. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us through this. It has been a crazy ride... and this is just the beginning.'
'I just finished this documentary. In a word, wow! So much information in one place. I understand why it had to be over 3 hours long. This has changed my life and perception of things as well. I thought I had a pretty good grasp on the situation but you two helped me understand even more. Thanks for putting this together for us to learn from.'
'Putting this out for free. That's a principled move right there. Integrity and honest concern. I can't imagine how long you worked on this. Thank you'
Source: Max Igan: A Mirror World... [24.12.2021]
TheCrowhouse - 81980 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sOcgBw7w7Kgc/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
2,767,890 views Premiered Dec 17, 2018
Truthstream Media
531K subscribers
https://youtu.be/LQucESRF3Sg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
Truthstream Media is not your mainstream news! Welcome to teleprompter-free, unscripted analysis of The Matrix we live in. Aaron Dykes and Melissa Dykes (formerly Melton) created TruthstreamMedia.com as an outlet to try and figure out what in the hell is really going on while we watch history repeat itself over and over and over...
54,391 views Oct 13, 2021
Truthstream Media
531K subscribers
Joined Sep 8, 2011
83,101,613 views
https://youtu.be/mXtGM273BgE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVEaFSr-jdTa_QE4PPSkVJw
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUTHstreammedia/about
http://truthstreammedia.com/
Informed Dissent - 6.59K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_aCWjriNB5_HaS7MNU5x5w
Description: Documentation, hidden history and the deep politics of information. By Aaron and Melissa Dykes
Location: United States
Joined Aug 24, 2016
88,301 views
www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame
Research and documentary duo Aaron & Melissa Dykes turn their focus to an intricate and long-winding path that connects the foundations of modern society with the rise of central banks – as the insipid but immensely influential policies of money issuance weave together the shadowy sinews of history's most pivotal events.
From colonial expansion, to the creation of the Federal Reserve, up to our volatile age of cryptocurrency and digital authorization, the contentious battleground of finance has pitted presidents and congressional representatives alike against the unmovable power of lenders and moneymakers, who've worked to tip the scales towards centralized authority at the expense of individual sovereignty.
Attempting a greater context, 'The Trust Game' is a 10-part, over 10-hour series aiming to sharpen global events spinning blurry in the rapid stages of development. Major changes have occurred; major changes are underway. Yet some things remain surprisingly the same – this is a system dependent upon confidence, belief, and ultimately... trust.
**Two episodes are scheduled to emerge per week on Fridays in this limited series. The filmmakers and the life of this project depend exclusively on the currency of your support, patronage and exchange of ideas. Thank you for that. Please share if it is valuable to you: www.vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame**
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