🎵 Running Wild

(Tempo: 240 BPM – Prestissimo) (Style: Hot Jazz / Firehouse Swing) [Intro] (The track hits like a lightning strike. A banjo rips through a flurry of syncopated 7th chords, doubled by the percussive "thwack" of a slap upright bass. The drummer enters with aggressive snare rolls and a heavy four-on-the-floor kick, driving the energy into a fever pitch.) The Band: (Shouted) Hah! [Head] (The brass section delivers sharp, rhythmic stabs—short and punchy—while the clarinet weaves a nimble, chromatic line over the top. The melody is frantic, jumping across octaves with infectious swing.) Verse 1: (Instrumental - Brass lead) Ba-da-da-DA! (Stab) Ba-da-da-DA! (Stab) (Clarinet trills upward, mimicking a siren)