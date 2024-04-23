Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE JAPANESE ARE MAKING STEAKS FROM POOP NOW...I SHIT YOU NOT.💩🥩
channel image
Alex Hammer
4573 Subscribers
225 views
Published 16 hours ago

Reaction enhancer? Is that like a couple of burritos from Taco Bell?

Sewage mud? In other words shit and toilet paper and God knows what else.

Synthetic steak?

Color and flavor enhanced? SO IT DOES NOT LOOK OR TASTE LIKE THE SHIT IT IS?


And in Wakanda they are making Charcoal from crap:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PfDsiJAQVmqx/

Sounds like a party!


No. No NO NO NO.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Jim Crenshaw

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/


Keywords
preppingbibleagriculturepropagandafarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21directed energy weaponsfaminesdays of noahmsm liesfood warscovid hoaxthe great resetagroterrorismmanufactured fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket