Islamic slavery was far worse than slavery in the West

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Winston Marshall & RicoRozy
Ex-Muslim on the "Islamic Slavery Was Far Worse Than Anything In The West" - Exposing All | Ibn Warraq
Islamic
scholar and Muslim apostate Ibn Warraq published his famous book ‘Why
I Am Not A Muslim’ in 1995.
Christopher Hitchens described it as his "favorite book on Islam." Since then he has since published several books of Islamic history, making him one of, if not the, preeminent historians on the subject today in the West.