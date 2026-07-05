Islamic slavery was far worse than slavery in the West

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Winston Marshall & RicoRozy



Ex-Muslim on the "Islamic Slavery Was Far Worse Than Anything In The West" - Exposing All | Ibn Warraq





Islamic scholar and Muslim apostate Ibn Warraq published his famous book ‘Why I Am Not A Muslim’ in 1995.



Christopher Hitchens described it as his "favorite book on Islam." Since then he has since published several books of Islamic history, making him one of, if not the, preeminent historians on the subject today in the West.



