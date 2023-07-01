On Race, Affirmative Action, and Viable Nation-States
14 views
•
Published a day ago
•
Analyzing the root of the Supreme Courts decision to "overturn" affirmative action.
Babel is an eternal evil.
The division of races/ethnicities as an eternal good.
The failure of the church to embrace the radical (getting to the root) truths of the Holy Scriptures.
Keywords
raceaffirmative actionnation-state
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos