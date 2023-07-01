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On Race, Affirmative Action, and Viable Nation-States
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21 views • July 01, 2023
Analyzing the root of the Supreme Courts decision to "overturn" affirmative action.
Babel is an eternal evil.
The division of races/ethnicities as an eternal good.
The failure of the church to embrace the radical (getting to the root) truths of the Holy Scriptures.
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