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Short 2 minute Commercial Clip for a full length 28 minute Educational Music Video for school children of all ages - Marimba / Percussion
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50 views • February 01, 2021
To get the full length video contact Greg at [email protected] This is a number of spots from a longer video for school assemblies or for children who are stuck home. For your entire school district I charge $10 for a link to the full video. Great for all ages. Also appropriate for retirement homes. Mostly marimba but some other percussion included. Family friendly stories about the music, instrument and composers included. Greg has won two international competitions, toured the world performing and teaching, and taught marimba at the Juilliard Pre-college for 10 years.
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