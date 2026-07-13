Why Gold Remains a Safe Haven During Crisis, an interview with Tucker Carlson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
As economic uncertainty grows, tangible assets become increasingly valuable. Tucker Carlson explains why physical gold and silver continue to offer stability, privacy, and long-term security when paper currencies and financial systems face mounting pressure.
#Gold #Silver #WealthProtection #FinancialSecurity #Investing #Preparedness
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
2:42End Screen