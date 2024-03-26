Get Ahead In “Alt-Media”, Women Leaders, Whistleblowers, Human Trafficking, Injustice and Corruption

SR 2024-03-25 Bone Cleavage
Topic list provided by Jesus Saved Darnell:
* The Secret to Whitney Webb’s success.
* RFK Jr. “taps” Nicole Shanahan: the secret to her success.
* The Green Bay Meat Packers
* Don Lemon’s disturbing past.
* Majorie Taylor(-)Greene: the secret to her success.
* “Children as your oppressors and women rule over you.”
* Hannah Pearl Davis is reconsidering Catholicism.
* Erased history of the Council of Trent.
* When to use CGI.
* Who was the first Jesuit Pope? (the answer is disturbing).
* Thoughts on Mike Gill.
* Container ships used for human trafficking?
* Dwyane Johnson and John Cena: “humiliation rituals” or something else?
* Steven Ben-Nun: LOVE THE JEWS – HATE THE JEWS!
* Captain America 2099
* How to co-ordinate team recreation.
* James O'Keefe is a...
* Stew Peters OG'd!
* Unbelievable DNA fraud in Colorado: what did it cost and to whom?
* Unlawful arrest and your rights of self defense.
* Henry Cavill's face.
* Patrick Bet-David and the kings of talk: the secret to their success.
* Cuomo, brother of Cuomo, son of Cuomo.
* Candace Owens: “three years and still going...”
* What a hard-core Protestant does NOT look like.
