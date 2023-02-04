Create New Account
Noah Was A Conspiracy Theorist... Then It Started To Rain!
Sons of Liberty
Published 14 days ago

In this episode, we'll take a look at the biblical account of Noah, a preacher of righteousness who obeyed God when no one else seemed to be interested. While many, no doubt, mocked and ridiculed him, he pointed the way to salvation from God's wrath, the ark, which is a type of the Christ who would come to save me not only from the wrath of God against their lawlessness, but also from their lawlessness. While many today shout "conspiracy theorist" in an attempt to discredit or even silence those who speak the truth in love, it is nothing new. They did similar things to those who went before us and we must endure them and preach Christ crucified if we want to see men truly saved by the true and living God who does save!


alienschristianityconspiracy theorynoahangelssons of godtheoristhuman hybrids

