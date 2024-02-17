Create New Account
Kash Patel | Fight With Kash | Gina Haspel Is Blocking The Release Of A Critical Document
Fight With Kash
Published 17 hours ago

Kash Patel tells Steve Bannon, "The binder that Trump declassified is sitting at the DOJ because NARA dropped it off and left it there. Separate from that is John Brennan’s ICA boondoggle intelligence rig job that was done in 3 weeks. Well the Nunes team did the equivalence of the Nunes memo on Brennan’s ICA. That 17-page document sits in a lockbox at the CIA. Do you know who had blocked its release for 4 years? Gina Haspel."


