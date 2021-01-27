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Let’s Talk Thermography with Joanna of Sozo Thermography!
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14 views • January 27, 2021
Owners, Joanna certified clinical thermographer, and her husband Dr. Phillip (DC), started Sozo Thermography because they believe you deserve to have an affordable, safe picture of your health so you can take control of your life. They have helped many just like you flourish in abundant health in every area of life.
If you have questions about thermography and if it's right for you, watch this video as Dr. Dale and Joanna answer these questions and more!
Does Thermography replace mammography?
What can you see with Thermography?
Do I need to get a baseline?
Does Thermography see cancer?
Who can benefit from thermographic imaging?
I have implants/fibrous breasts, can I have thermography?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/lets-talk-thermography-with-joanna-of-sozo-thermography/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
If you have questions about thermography and if it's right for you, watch this video as Dr. Dale and Joanna answer these questions and more!
Does Thermography replace mammography?
What can you see with Thermography?
Do I need to get a baseline?
Does Thermography see cancer?
Who can benefit from thermographic imaging?
I have implants/fibrous breasts, can I have thermography?
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/lets-talk-thermography-with-joanna-of-sozo-thermography/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/ and join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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