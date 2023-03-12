Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 32 - True Remedies: Water [1]

Earlier in the series we have looked at the use of water, mainly focusing on hydro therapy - the hot and cold treatments, fever baths just to mention a few. In episode thirty-two we take a closer look at the importance of water itself. We will learn how much water to drink and when + when not to take it. In fact, water is the second most vital element for life. But the water we drink will never reach our cells unless magnesium is present. For that reason, the right type of salt is also very important. Barbara recommends Celtic salt and points out that ordinary table salt is poison. In addition, we will learn a lot about heart disease, not least high blood pressure.

