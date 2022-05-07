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Skyshow#3.May7,2022.PeoplesGalacticFleet.2925
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44 views • May 07, 2022
The western horizon showing a different types of Sky Ships & Ship Stacks (one floating on top of another up into the sky) for us to ponder today. Watching each video Raven always sees many more ships than are evident while making the video. Some info here from Australia's Original Wisdom as well. Hope you enjoy the video. No Fear. Be Peaceful.
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