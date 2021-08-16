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Is asymptomatic transmission Fake News?
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141 views • August 16, 2021
VERY VERY IMPORTANT. Pivotal to awakening the sleeping masses is the fact that HEALTHY PEOPLE are NOT SUPER SPREADERS. Once this truth sinks in with the masses sacrificing their liberty and health wearing masks and obeying unlawful diktats, the tide will turn. Please share far and wide.
“Is Asymptomatic Transmission Fake News?”
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Asymptomatic transmission study:
bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4695
Subscribe and share https://t.me/naomirwolf
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
“Is Asymptomatic Transmission Fake News?”
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Asymptomatic transmission study:
bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4695
Subscribe and share https://t.me/naomirwolf
https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
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